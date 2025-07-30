Nawec discovers over 25 illegal connections at BatoKunku

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Water and Electricity Company Nawec yesterday led journalists to Batokunku village where they showed the media more than 25 unauthorised electricity connections at an uninhabited area, near former president Jammeh’s garden.

Nawec said the illegal connections were discovered during an inspection three weeks ago.

Managing Director Galo Saidy said the issue is not just about illegal connections but also a direct threat to public safety and a major source of disruption to local power supply.

“These illegal connections have seriously undermined the quality of service in Batokunku and its surroundings and create extreme safety risks, including the possibility of electrical fires and electrocution,” MD Saidy said.

He revealed that investigations are ongoing and that accountability will be enforced against any persons or institutions found responsible.

“No stone will be left unturned. Anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law, regardless of their status—even if they are Nawec officials,” he vowed.

MD Saidy further called on the public to refrain from engaging in illegal electricity connections and follow proper procedures in obtaining electricity meters from the company.