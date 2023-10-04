GOV’T GFF MEET TODAY TO KICK START AFCON PREPARATIONS

- Advertisement -

Budget and fundraising plans to be laid down

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Gambia Football Federation are holding a preparatory meeting today to map out logistical arrangements for Gambia’s participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of nations. The competition starts in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

The meeting came after initial internal consultations by both sides with an intention to share and map out a budget and fund raising plans.

With just about one hundred days to go for the tournament to start, the stake holders are keen to get preparations underway well in advance as opposed to the 2021 edition when the then national coordination committee failed to raise any significant funds in addition to messing up with transport arrangements for the return for the Gambian team and delegation.

A source familiar with the arrangements said today’s meeting should arrive at a clear picture about how much money would be needed to take care of the expenses of the team and other logistics.