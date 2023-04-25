GOV’T GIVES D2M TO U-18 ATHLETICS TEAM

The Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday disbursed D2million to the Gambia Athletics Association, who are preparing a team to take part in the African U-18 and U-20 championship taking place in Zambia later this month.

The disbursement followed a request for financial support in order to participate in the athletics meeting to be held in Ndola Copperbelt Province of Zambia from 29 April to 3 May, 2023.

The Gambia will be represented by 15 athletes selected through national trials conducted from the 25 to 26 March.