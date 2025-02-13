GOV’T MONITORING IMPLICATIONS OF USAID FREEZE ON GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Following concerns that the recent decision of President Trump to freeze all US government funding for overseas projects through the USAID may affect government projects in The Gambia, Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay yesterday confirmed to The Standard that government is monitoring the implications of the decision.

President Donald Trump recently enacted a freeze on all funding for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), following an executive order issued on February 10, 2025. This freeze is set to last for 90 days while the administration conducts a review to align aid with its “America First” policy. The decision has led to significant disruptions in global humanitarian efforts affecting various programs that provide essential services such as vaccinations and clean water supplies.

In The Gambia, civil society organisations, and recently human rights lawyer Reed Brody raised concerns about its implications on the establishment of an Ecowas Hybrid Court to try crimes under former President Yahya Jammeh.

Responding to a Standard question on how government intends to handle the situation, especially concerns surrounding the establishment of the Ecowas Hybrid Court, Minister Ceesay said: “This situation is evolving and governments worldwide, including The Gambia, are closely monitoring developments. The US government is a key partner in our transitional justice process, and if these measures become permanent, we will assess the implications and determine the appropriate course of action.”