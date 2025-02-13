Motor vehicle race on public space

- Advertisement -

Sometime ago, a dangerous trend began in The Gambia. Young boys, mostly children of the rich and powerful, began organizing armature car races in some parts of the Kombos.

Many observers spoke about the dangers inherent in these activities. Some young people were captured and cautioned by officers of the Gambia Police Force. This seemed to have worked as for a while, no one heard of these activities in the country.

However, in the recent past, the activities seem to have begun again. Over the weekend, vehicles were seen doing some very dangerous maneuvers where people were seen walking about. This has revised concerns again.

- Advertisement -

Many citizens have decried the fact that as these kids are usually kids of the rich and powerful, nothing will come of it even we’re they to be arrested. The parents would use their influence to let them off the hook as they would negotiate with the officers in charge of the case.

It seems that the best and perhaps, the best way to solve this problem and stop the illegal behavior is to put a penalty on the parents of whichever child is found doing this. If the parents do not allow the kids to have access to these vehicles, they would not do it as they usually don’t have vehicles of their own.

Thus, if the sanctions were to be on the parents instead of the children, this behavior could be stopped easily and quickly. The children do not have the financial ability to buy their own vehicles and only use those of their parents.

- Advertisement -

It is the duty of every parent to bring up their children in a way that they will respect the rights of the public and not do anything that will endanger the lives and properties of the people of the country.

This must stop immediately!