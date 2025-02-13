Re: SSHFC in row with government over loan repayment

- Advertisement -

What is the difference between this story and armed robbery? The absence or presence of guns in one or the other. But they all constitute the illegal possession of money that does not belong to you!!

But this story here is a more serious crime!

How can workers money be taken away without their consent and knowledge only for those responsible to be arguing about who is responsible? How can legally constituted bodies led by educated officials with clear terms of reference and with a mandate to oversee public property drop into such a confusing argument?

What kind of document did they sign? Who signed them? Publish the documents because workers and pensioners have a right to see what happened to their money.

9.8 million euros is close to a billion dalasi taken away from workers and pensioners, some of whom are struggling with health, housing, food, transport, family and other urgent personal needs!

This money is from the labour and sweat of workers. Some of these people worked for 40 years of their lives only to retire into poverty and destitution. Yet some small officials have the audacity to decide the life savings of people who could be their parents only to now argue about who took the money and who should pay or not pay. Unbelievable.

This is gross betrayal and abuse. Why is the President not addressing this? At least for the sake of those poor old suffering pensioners!! Some of these pensioners don’t receive even D10,000 a month after giving all their adult lives to working for the country.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh