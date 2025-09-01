Gov’t renews vows to fight corruption

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Seedy Keita has stated that government has an unwavering commitment to tackling corruption.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday organised by the Ministry of Information to respond to protest group GALA’s petition, Minister Keita said the detrimental impact of corruption on the nation called for a united front in combating it.

“While acknowledging the incidences and the negative impacts of corruption on our society, as it undermines the development, security and human rights and rule of law, this administration is committed to combating corruption by all means necessary,” Minister Keita stated.

But he emphasised that the fight against corruption requires a collective effort, urging all citizens to actively participate.

“To do that, I call for active participation of all citizens, civil society organisations, the press, the youth groups and members of the diaspora to join hands with the government in this important endeavour,” he declared.

“Let us work together to build the future where justice prevails, where the wounds of the past are healed and where the potentials of these nations will be realised,” he reiterated. The minister went on to list a number of actions taken against government officials involved in corruption.