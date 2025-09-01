Fuel explosion kills 2 in Brufut

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A driver and his apprentice died when their lorry loaded with fuel exploded while discharging fuel at Brufut beach on Friday.

Police said the incident involved a fuel tanker with registration number BJL 6124 R.

They named the victims as Ali Touray, the driver, and Abdou Touray, an apprentice who were burnt beyond recognition.

Two others, Lamin Jarju, an apprentice and Sulayman Faal, sustained life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalised at Kanifing General Hospital.

The police stated that the Tanji Fire and Rescue Service responded promptly to the scene to put out the blaze.

The tanker, which belonged to Samasam Company and is owned by Aziz Sam, was offloading fuel into a container operated by local vendor Sheikh Tijan Njie.

The police also stated that the fire caused significant damage, destroying the tanker, an outboard engine, a pumping machine, a generator, a motorbike, a bicycle and unspecified amount of cash.

The police has been cordoned off the scene Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team, engages eyewitnesses in the investigations.