NPP prexy Dembo Bojang buried in Bakau

By Lamin Cham

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Dembo Bojang of Bakau, who passed away on Thursday night. He was believed to be about 80 years old.

Following a short stint as a civil servant, Dembo gained prominence in 1978 when he contested and won the by-election for the Bakau Constituency on the ticket of the opposition National Convention Party NCP after the death of the then MP BB Camara in a car crash.

He was re-elected in all subsequent elections until the 1994 coup. Dembo was one of the most popular politicians of his time. Such was his popularity and appeal among his electorate that they consider his election as matter of force, hence his nom de guerre ‘By Force’.

Alongside his party leader Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, Dembo was among the five MPs of the then opposition NCP that provided alternative voices in the then PPP dominated parliament, His home town Bakau was the home of NCP in Kombo.

After the banning of the NCP by the Junta, Dembo joined forces with other politicians to form the current United Democratic Party UDP. He served the party as national president until 2019 when defected to the now governing National People’s Party (NPP). He was appointed Presidential Adviser on Religious Affairs.

At his funeral Friday, political leaders including President Barrow took turns to praise his record in the country’s development, Both the NPP and opposition UDP issued statements paying tribute to Dembo’s work for the country.

President Barrow described him as “a true Muslim, God-fearing and selfless man who devoted his entire life to serving humanity with distinction and humility.” Opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe in a video narrated a long family and political relations with the late politician. Dembo By Force was laid to rest in front of hundreds of mourners late Friday evening.