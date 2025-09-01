GOV’T, SIC APOLOGISE OVER IMAM’S COMMENTS ON MOURIDES

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham and Olimatou Coker

The Gambia government and the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council have both apologised to the Mouride brotherhood, a large Tariqa most prominent in Senegal, The Gambia and most places around the world with headquarters in the city of Touba in Senegal. The apologies came after comments made by a Gambian imam, Abdul Kaheem Kuyateh, in his Friday sermons last week.

In the sermon, Imam Kuyateh said the annual religious festival, Magal, the flagship event in the lives of the Mourides, is a sinful act, worst even than drinking or fornicating at night clubs. “Anyone who goes to Magal would go to hell fire,” the imam said, arguing that Magal is tantamount to worshiping something other than Allah, which is the worst sin in Islam.

While his comments resonate with a lot of Muslims, they are however deemed to be highly offensive to the Mouride sect.

The Standard received unconfirmed reports that members of the community in The Gambia have reported the matter to the police.

In a bid to avoid possible tension, the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs over the weekend issued a statement condemning the “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks made by the imam.

“We extend a heartfelt apology to the Mouride community, both within The Gambia and around the world.

We acknowledge the significant pain and misunderstanding these statements have caused within the Mouride sect as well as Muslim community in general,” the statement said.

It added that Imam Kuyateh has admitted his mistake, repented for his actions and has issued a sincere apology.

“However, it is imperative to note that such remarks are entirely unacceptable and must not be tolerated within our ranks.

“The Ministry unequivocally affirms that the Mouride community is an integral pillar of the Muslim Ummah,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council GSIC has added its voice to the matter.

In a statement GSIC apologised to the Mouride community, saying it acknowledges that the sermon in question contains statements that have caused pain and misunderstanding within the community.

“The Council urges all scholars and preachers in The Gambia and beyond to adopt the Qur’anic method of addressing sensitive or controversial issues – a method rooted in wisdom, patience, and gentleness. As the Our’an commands Prophet Musa (peace be upon him) to speak gently even to Pharaoh, so too must our religious leaders use the language of compassion and respect when delivering their sermons” GSIC said.

It reaffirms its commitment to preserving peace, harmony, and mutual respect among all Muslim communities in The Gambia and beyond.