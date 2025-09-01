Safety cannot be an afterthought

- Advertisement -

The tragic accident in Brufut last Friday, which claimed two lives and left several others injured, serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stronger safety measures in the handling and transportation of fuel in our communities. The fuel tank explosion not only robbed families of their loved ones but also exposed serious gaps in regulatory oversight and enforcement of safety standards.

Reports indicate that the containers involved in the accident were supplying boat operators and were, in fact, licensed by the authorities. If true, this raises a troubling question: what does licensing mean if it does not guarantee safety? The very purpose of licensing is to ensure that operators meet stringent requirements that minimise risks to human life, property, and the environment. A license should not be a mere piece of paper—it must represent compliance with well-enforced regulations.

Fuel, by its very nature, is highly volatile. Its storage and transportation require utmost caution, specialised equipment, and trained personnel. A single error can have catastrophic consequences, as Brufut has painfully witnessed. It is therefore unacceptable for fuel containers to be handled in ways that endanger communities. The authorities must now revisit their licensing processes, inspect facilities regularly, and take decisive action against operators who fall short of safety obligations.

Equally important is public awareness. Communities where fuel is transported, stored, or sold should be educated on potential risks and safety protocols. Simple precautions—such as keeping fuel away from residential areas, ensuring proper ventilation, and maintaining fire safety equipment—can make the difference between life and death.

The Brufut tragedy should not be dismissed as an isolated accident but treated as a wake-up call. Authorities must review existing laws, close loopholes, and impose stricter standards that align with international best practices. Boat operators and fuel suppliers must also take their responsibilities seriously, recognising that cutting corners not only endangers their businesses but also destroys lives.

As we mourn the lives lost, let us also resolve to learn from this painful incident. Safety cannot be an afterthought—it must be the foundation of every operation involving hazardous materials. If the lessons of Brufut are ignored, we risk repeating the same mistakes, with even heavier costs.