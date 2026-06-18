GOV’T TO REPLACE MANGA IN ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

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By Tabora Bojang

Almami Manga, who was among three people recently confirmed by the National Assembly to be commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission, is to be replaced in the body, according to Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, in response to questions in the National Assembly yesterday.

Manga, who is also an Assistant Commissioner of Police, has been the subject of scrutiny by civic society members after allegations that he acted unethically while serving as police prosecutor by receiving money from one Tijan Khan who was being investigated by the police over an alleged land fraud.

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Mr Manga denied any wrongdoing explaining that he received the money in payment of a legal drafting service he provided in his capacity as lawyer, claiming there was “no request, demand or suggestion of a bribe.”

According to VP Jallow, who was asked to explain the long delay in the commencement of work by the Anti -Corruption Commission since the appointment of the commissioners six months ago, the delay in issuing the appointment letters is due to the need to replace one of the three approved nominees in keeping the integrity and suitability standards set out in the Act.

“The process of identifying a suitable replacement is well advanced and is expected to be finalised shortly,” VP Jallow replied minority leader Alhagie S Darboe of Brikama North.

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Though the VP did not specifically name the one to be replaced, he told the Assembly that it is the “police officer’, which undoubtedly means Almami Manga since he is the only police officer in the commission.

“There were corruption allegations levelled against him and issues were raised about his suitability and the government felt the person needs to be replaced,” VP Jallow added.

He said the nature of the allegations against the policeman borders on corruption and it is felt that since this is an anti-corruption commission, any member of the body with a spectre of doubt would have to be replaced.

He also stated that although a public response was made by the said commissioner, the cabinet felt his response did “not clear the doubts” hence his appointment is untenable.