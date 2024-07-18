Gov’t vows to increase budget for security services to boost morale

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow, in a statement read on his behalf by VP Mohammed Jallow, has announced government’s plans to increase budgetary allocations for the country’s security services to boost the morale of serving members.

Addressing the decoration ceremony of junior and senior officers of the Gambia Armed Forces held at the Joint Officers’ Mess on Tuesday, VP Jallow said: “In the area of budgetary support, it might be instructive to inform this august gathering that government will continue to increase budgetary allocations to the Armed and Security Forces to significantly improve the living and working conditions of our men and women in uniform.”

This, he added, will greatly improve troops’ morale while at the same time enhancing regimentation and mobilisation of troops during operations. “Government would continue to sustain these and many other efforts so as to make serving in uniform relatively more rewarding and worthwhile,” he said.

VP Jallow told the promoted soldiers to consider their elevation as a challenge as well as an opportunity to excel in their professional military career. “You have to ensure that you do not betray the trust and confidence the Command has reposed in your individual and collective abilities to support the reform and transformation agenda of government for the Armed Forces. You are expected to support the GAF High Command under the leadership of the CDS, his Services Chiefs and various Principal Staff Officers and Commanders at all times. Serving your country in uniform is a great and unique calling which requires commitment, dedication and above all selfless sacrifice and loyalty on your part,” he said.

Jallow acknowledged that Gambians continue to appreciate the pivotal role played by the armed forces in occupying the public information space with its strategic communication efforts through its social media platforms.

“I would like to enjoin you to continue to sustain these efforts which continue to win you the hearts and minds of Gambians and non-Gambians alike. As a country, we would continue to look up to you, individually and collectively as members of a disciplined force, to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country and its vital national interests. At this critical point in our history, you would be called upon to provide the needed human security service under ideal and adverse conditions for which you are obliged to respond,” he said.

He said the government would continue to provide the necessary budgetary and logistical support to maintain and equip the armed forces to ensure that it is able to carry out its constitutional mandate and other assigned roles.

Promotion

The promotion was the result of an exercise that was conducted through a Promotional Examination Board that was convened by the CDS to assess officers that were due for promotion to the next rank. According to the army, the Board was guided by several Terms of References to ensure that the process was fair and transparent but also impartial and in accordance with international best practices.

While commending the CDS for coming up with the Promotional Examination Board, VP Jallow applauded and appreciated the Board members for their professionalism and excellent work that led to this outcome.

VP Jallow said although the government understands that the idea of Promotional Examinations is still at its infancy, it wishes to commend the leadership of GAF for taking the bold decision to start such a commendable initiative.

“I must admit that the process is encouraging and in line with international best practices and standards. It is also a good step in the right direction for which any serious institution that wants to reform should promote as part of its human resources management initiatives,” he said.