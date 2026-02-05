GPU, partners launch media policies to guide ethics and safety in journalism

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Press Union with support from IDEA and the European Union on Tuesday launched three key media policy documents as part of efforts to strengthen ethics, safety and accountability in The Gambia’s media sector.

The instruments include a reviewed Media Code of Conduct, a revised Sexual Harassment Policy for the media and an Assault and Battery Guide for journalists. The launch also marked the start of training sessions for journalists on ethical reporting, the Code of Conduct and the role of the Media Council of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The event was organised by the Gambia Press Union with support from International IDEA and the European Union, and attended by officials from the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

GPU President Isatou Keita said the documents were developed to respond to challenges facing the media and to strengthen self-regulation. She said the policies should be used daily by journalists and media houses to improve standards and protect media workers.

The Country Office Head of IDEA, Jainaba Faye, said the launch marked the conclusion of the European Union-funded Code Project, which has run for three years. She said the documents are meant to support ethical journalism, accountability and safer working environments, especially for women in the media.

- Advertisement -

European Union Ambassador Immaculada Roca i Cortés said the policies respond to real needs in the media sector and should move beyond symbolism. She said press freedom must go together with responsibility and strong ethical standards.

Delivering the keynote address, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information Codou L Janang said government supports the media’s effort to address its internal challenges. She said professionalism cannot be imposed from outside and commended the GPU for taking steps to promote ethics and workplace safety. She officially declared the policy documents launched.