GRA embraces WCO’s performance measurement mechanism

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA, has embraced the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) Performance Measurement Mechanism (PMM) as part of its efforts to modernise customs operations and enhance efficiency. Yesterday, the two sides partnered to commence an intensive training for Gambian customs officers on performance measurement mechanism.

The PMM, endorsed by the WCO in 2023, evaluates customs performance across four key dimensions: trade facilitation, revenue collection, enforcement, and organisational development. It uses Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure outcomes and aligns with global standards like the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said his institution’s participation in this initiative reflects its commitment to improving customs processes and combating corruption.

“By integrating PMM methodologies, GRA aims to strengthen transparency, accountability, and operational effectiveness, contributing to fair trade practices and economic growth in the Gambia,” he said.

CG Darboe added that the PMM is a framework developed by the WCO to help customs administrations worldwide assess their performance and improve their operations.

He said the system enables customs authorities to measure and monitor various aspects of their work, focusing on efficiency, effectiveness, and the quality of services provided to international trade and the public.

“The PMM helps customs authorities evaluate their performance against international standards and best practices, allowing them to identify areas for improvement and streamline their processes. The mechanism uses a set of performance indicators, which could include metrics related to customs clearance times, compliance rates, revenue collection, enforcement activities, and trade facilitation,” he stated.

These indicators, CG Darboe added, provide both qualitative and quantitative insights into the operations of customs administrations.

“Customs administrations typically conduct self-assessments using the PMM. This involves answering a series of questions and using data to evaluate their performance.”

He said the self-assessment is usually followed by a review or audit process to verify the results and identify areas where improvements can be made.

“Based on the results of the performance measurement, customs administrations can implement reforms and improvements,” CG Darboe noted.

He added that the PMM is aligned with the WCO’s SAFE Framework of Standards and other international conventions, ensuring that customs operations are effective in promoting trade facilitation, security, and compliance.