GFA says ‘rogue NAMs’ connive with gov’t to deny diaspora voting

Press release

It was on 27 January, 2021 that the highest court in The Gambia made a landmark ruling, quoting section 39 of the 1997 Constitution, which affirms the rights of Gambians living in the diaspora to be eligible for registration to vote in IEC conducted presidential and parliamentary elections. The case, which was spearheaded by Hon Bakary Bunja Dabo and some prominent Gambian diaspora activists, was meant to direct the attention of the coalition government, then headed by President Adama Barrow, to proactively facilitate and ensure that the voting rights of Gambians living in the diaspora were respected and achieved.

The Gambian diaspora is counted among the most significant players in our country’s socio-economic well-being. Their contribution of approximately 32% of GDP has not gone unnoticed by the Barrow administration. Yet, when it comes to recognising their legitimate political rights, this administration, for purely political reasons, decides to derail the process of granting them voting rights. This is complete and total betrayal of Gambians living in the diaspora

The notion that granting voting rights to Gambian diaspora will violate key sections of the 1997 Constitution is laughable at best, and is just an excuse. The function of any parliament is to introduce amendments when necessary, to right wrongs against citizens.

The Barrow administration had the time, maybe not the will, to introduce a bill that will create the diaspora as a new voting bloc of The Gambia. It is that simple!

GFA is not surprised that the government has disingenuously used the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to seek the collaboration of the National Assembly to nullify the landmark Supreme Court ruling.

Ignoring this important Supreme Court ruling constitutes an assault on our democratic rights, and is deliberately orchestrated by President Barrow and his APRC allies. The purpose is to render meaningless the heroic struggles of The Gambian people, and to stifle the democratisation process that started in 2016, and made the defeat of the dictatorship possible.

Without hesitation, GFA will be on record to condemn those National Assembly members that connived with the executive to deprive Gambian citizens of their democratic rights to be registered for voting in Gambian elections. To the Executive headed by President Barrow, GFA recognises that a clear line has been drawn between those who want to continue on the democratic trajectory that started in 2016, and those who, for personal power rather than patriotic reasons, want to reverse the gains accrued since the emergence of the post dictatorship era.

GFA calls on all Gambians and friends of The Gambia to support efforts by concerned Gambian citizens to prevent the country from sliding back to the bad old ways of the Jammeh era. Eight years in power, without a constitution to show for legacy, and with key institutional reforms largely stalled, it is fair to say that president Barrow and his allies are on the wrong side of history. Their betrayal of fellow citizens who live in the diaspora will not be forgotten nor forgiven. It is time to treat The Gambian diaspora with respect and to accord them their due rights!

Gambia For All Communication