ARMY EXPLAINS GEN BORA COLLEY’S DEATH IN CUSTODY

The Gambia Armed Forces yesterday announced the death of Brigadier General Bora Colley, a onetime influential officer implicated in several allegations of atrocities during former president Jammeh’s reign.

A statement issued by GAF said Colley voluntarily returned to The Gambia on 9 August 2024, after eight years of self-imposed exile, citing deteriorating health conditions.

“Following his return, Brigadier General Colley was taken into state custody due to the circumstances surrounding his departure and his implication in the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) report, which recommended his prosecution for the alleged killing and torture of victims in various locations in The Gambia.

While in custody, his medical condition was assessed and found to require continuous medical monitoring, which was provided by the state? Despite these efforts, he succumbed to his medical condition on 9 March 2025,” the GAF statement added.

Coroner’s inquest

Meanwhile, according to the army, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has applied to the Chief Justice for an inquest to be conducted pursuant to the Coroner’s Act in respect of the deceased who died while in the custody of the Armed Forces. It said the purpose of the inquest is to ascertain the actual cause of death.

While extending condolences to Colley’s family, GAF’s statement said the .Government of The Gambia remains committed to fully investigating and prosecuting cases that arose from the recommendations of the TRRC, as contained in its white paper on the TRRC report.