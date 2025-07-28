GRTS’s Momodou Jallow wins global journalism award in China

- Advertisement -

GRTS sports editor Momodou S Jallow is a winner of the first edition of the “My Marathon” Global Micro Video competition.

The inaugural edition of the prestigious sports journalism competition organised by the All China Journalists Association (ACJA) and Belt and Road Journalists Network received one hundred and eighty submissions worldwide, out of which, the top 10 videos were selected for the award.

Jallow’s 5.03 minutes micro video report: “The trail blazing Gambian marathon champion” was a master piece detailing the inspiring story of Samba Bah, the rural Gambian boy who rose above challenges to becoming The Gambia’s best long distance runner in the country. Jallow came up against top journalists from leading news agencies from various countries and was able to pull off the accolade from a highly competitive contest, making him the first Gambian winner of the award.

MS, as he is fondly called was invited to China to receive the award at a glamourous ceremony held alongside the 2025 Belt and Road Journalism Forum in Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province.

“I am truly honoured to have my work showcased at this high level journalism forum and to receive the prestigious award,” Jallow said after the award ceremony.

The winners of the top 10 videos include journalists from The Gambia, Russia, Myanmar, Ethiopia and five others from renowned Chinese news agencies. MS had his award presented to him by the Secretary General of AIPS Jura Omerez.

“This is a win for The Gambia and for sports journalism in the country. I wish to sincerely recognise the efforts of the production team without whom this wouldn’t be possible and express my profound gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Banjul for the opportunity to participate in the competition,” Jallow said.

MS Jallow who heads the GRTS sports unit is a leading voice in Gambian sports and the global recognition is a clear testament to his unmatched creativity in reporting Gambian sports and spotlighting of athletes in all disciplines.