Salikenni diaspora raises over D1M in Germany for village projects

By Lamin S Jaiteh

Frankfurt, Germany – In a vibrant display of unity and commitment to community development, the Salikenni Njengjuli Kilin diaspora raised over D1million during a weekend of fundraising events held on the 26th and 27th of July 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany. The amount adds to an impressive total of over D3.5M raised by the group within two years.

Natives of Salikenni, a central Badibu village in The Gambia’s North Bank Region, converged in Frankfurt from across Europe, America, and beyond for what was both a family reunion and a major community fundraiser. The weekend’s activities began with a lively night of traditional music on Saturday, headlined by celebrated Kora maestro Jali Kebba Kuyateh, whose captivating performance brought cultural warmth to the diaspora gathering.

Sunday’s events continued at a local park in Frankfurt with a communal barbecue, where families and friends reminisced, networked, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to giving back to their hometown.

The funds raised are earmarked for key infrastructure and social development projects in Salikenni, including the improvement of water supply systems, expansion of electricity access, and the provision of other vital amenities. These efforts are aimed at improving the living standards of residents in the village, especially the most vulnerable.

Organisers expressed pride in the turnout and generosity shown during the event, highlighting it as evidence of the enduring connection between the Salikenni diaspora and their ancestral home.

“This isn’t just about sending money home,” said Mamadi Fofana, one of the event’s coordinators. “It’s about building a better future for our village, ensuring access to clean water, electricity, and social services for all.”

The Salikenni Njengjuli Kilin Diaspora has become a beacon of grassroots-driven development, showing how communities abroad can mobilise resources and expertise to make tangible impacts back home. Plans are already underway for next year’s gathering, with the hope of expanding both attendance and fundraising potential.

As the diaspora continues to grow, so too does its commitment to Peace, Unity, and Prosperity — values proudly reflected in the community’s emblem and guiding principles.