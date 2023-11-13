GTBank provides water borehole to Lowen village

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia on Saturday handed over a water borehole to the community of Lowen village, Lower Niumi, in the North Bank Region.

The project, which provides regular supply of safe and drinkable water for the villagers and their livestock, comes as a corporate social intervention of the bank at a colorful ceremony attended by joyous villagers and local authorities in the village and region.

- Advertisement -

The Managing Director of GTBank Gambia, Mr. Abolaji Yusuff, said his institution is humbled by the confidence that customers have in it and assured the community members and leaders of GTBank’s continuous commitment to providing superior banking experience and to support communities across the country in its corporate social responsibility interventions.

He said GTBank believes that it is an inherent right for every human and even animals to have a sustainable and accessible clean water supply system and that water is necessary for the sustenance of human life.

“Safe and readily available water is important for the good health and wellbeing of people as well as enhance the economic activities of people and accelerate poverty reduction in communities,” MD Yusuff said. He thanked the contractor SAP Enterprise for the timely completion of the project and the Kerewan Area Council for the support.

- Advertisement -

The chairman of Kerewan Area Council, Mr. Papa Yusupha Tunkara praised the GTBank for its pivotal role in the development process of his council, notably granting loan for purchase of bicycles to facilitate transportation for councilors. He encouraged the beneficiary villagers to set up a management committee to work for the durability of the facility. The chairman further urged them to start the culture of saving money. Other speakers included Deputy NBR Governor Dembo Samateh, Chief Alpha Mariam Khan and the Alkalo of Lowen Babou Lowe, all of whom thanked GTBank for making life easy for the people of the area.