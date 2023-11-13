5 Foni chiefs, local government minister award 9 scholarships

- Advertisement -

Following a promise at Fatima Senior Secondary School’s graduation ceremony, the former Director General of the State Intelligence Service, Ousman Sowe, in collaboration with the five chiefs of Foni has provided scholarships for nine outstanding students in the aforementioned school.

The current Minister for Local Government, Lands and Religious Affairs alongside five chiefs of Foni has awarded these scholarships to nine outstanding students in grade ten, 11 and 12 respectively.

The award ceremony which was attended by the five chiefs of Foni, Imam and Alkalo of Bwiam, representatives of the Parent Teachers’ Association, students and teachers was held at the school hall where the awardees received their awards, covering all school bills.

In his explicit remark, Ali Nyassi, chief of Foni Kansala, welcomed the attendees and described the gesture from the minister as “Treasure for the students” which would enable them to continue pursuing their educational desires. He thanked the Honorable minister for the continuous efforts and service he has been rendering to the nation, especially to school-going children.

Mr Silver, vice principal of the school, also thanked the minister for his high magnanimous intervention to the educational needs of these school children. He stressed that, the gesture will sharpen the interest of the awardees to foster their learning careers. He further encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the golden opportunity.

However, soon after the award ceremony was held, the attendees also visited the completed water borehole facility sponsored by the Honorable minister. The Alkalo, Imam, chiefs and parents both described the event as historic and wished the minister speedy recovery.