President Barrow meets Saudi Fund for Development officials in preparation for next OIC Summit

State House, Banjul, 12th November 2023: The Gambian leader, President Adama Barrow, held an audience with the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development- SFD, Dr Sultan Abdulraman Al-Marshad to discuss the Saudi Funded Projects in The Gambia, in preparation for the hosting of the next OIC Summit in The Gambia.

President Barrow expressed gratitude to the SFD and said the impact of projects on the country’s socio-economic advancement would be beyond the Summit. On the state of preparedness, the President said, “We are getting ready to host the big day with success”.

The Head of State acknowledged the support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provided to The Gambia through the SDF and emphasised the great value of the partnership because the projects would have a lifetime impact on Gambians.

CEO Sultan Al-Marshad expressed delight in the partnership and pledged the Saudi agency’s continued support, stating, “We are proud to be a development partner of The Gambia.” He informed President Barrow that HRH, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, has declared a five billion USD pledge to support Africa until 2030, from which The Gambia would benefit.

The Saudi Fund for Development provides loans and grants to support The Gambia’s development plan, including the development of the road network, water and electricity supply.

The Deputy CEO of SFD accompanied Sultan Al-Marshad, and the audience was witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mamadou Tangara, Ambassador Omar G Sallah, CEO of the OIC Secretariat in Banjul, Yankuba Dibba.

On day three of his engagements, H.E. Adama Barrow delivered a statement on the situation in Palestine at the OIC Extraordinary Summit. He called for an immediate unconstitutional ceasefire to prevent more bloodshed.

President Barrow underscored the destruction of life and property and injuries to innocent citizens, including women and children, in Palestine. The President reiterated The Gambia’s support of a peaceful dispute settlement and allowing Israel and Palestine to exist as two independent States, side by side in peace and harmony.