Farmers suggest selling groundnut for D55,000 per ton to GGC

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Farmers and representatives of farmer associations on Thursday suggested selling their groundnut to Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC) for D55,000 per ton.

The farmers made the suggestions at the annual farmers consultative forum held at Jenoi Agricultural Training Center in LRR.

The consultative forum is annually organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (GGC) and management of the NFSPMC.

Speaking, Aba G Sankareh, director general, Department of Corporative Development said groundnut is a major cash crop and a driver for socio-economic development, which will help us achieve the aspirations in National Development Plan.

DG Sankareh urged the farming community to see agriculture as a diver for change, and not give up on its potentials. “The government has supported the farmers in providing farming input to groundnut farmers including high-quality fertiliser at an affordable price.

“After so much investment the government makes in the groundnut sub-sector, the Government prefers if the farmers could sell their groundnut to GGC,” DG Sangareh. “I am hoping that this year’s farmers forum will provide a platform to have an honest and constructive discussions.”

He added that the upcoming trade season will be a favorable experience for both the farmers and stakeholders.

Chief of Jarra West, Yaya Jarjusey urged the groundnut farmers to sell their groundnut to the GGC in order to increase the economy of the country. In the same vein, he urged the government to equip the corporation, saying for eight years the government has been talking on these issues of corporative policy and now the farmers need action.

Talking to the press after the consultative discussion, Muhammed Njie, the Managing Director of GGC said the forum is not a platform to set prices as GGC does not want to impose the prices of groundnut on farmers.

“However, this is a forum where the GGC and the groundnut farmers converge and discuss, listening to their opinions, recommendations and share relevant information regarding the upcoming groundnut trade season 2023 and put them together also to meet up with the authorities to come up with a decision.