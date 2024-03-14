GTU president calls on gov’t, other stakeholders to prioritize women’s problem

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Ismaila Ceesay, the president of The Gambia Teachers’ Union, has called on the Gambia government, political parties, and other stakeholders to prioritize women’s problems. “It is sad that, despite the large number of women in this country, they are still marginalized at the decision-making tables.”

Ceesay made these remarks recently during the women’s day celebration organized by The Gambia Teachers’ Union held at Paradise Suites Hotel.

He said women are the minority in parliament, local government, and the cabinet. “There is something profoundly wrong, and the sooner we address this threat, the better, for those who bear the torch cannot be marginalized. I must also add that it is past time for women to assist women in gaining access to decision-making positions.”

He added that investing in women is not just the right thing to do; it is also the smart thing to do. “When women are empowered through education, they become agents of change, driving economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development. By accelerating progress for women, we accelerate progress for all. Without any iota of reservation, women are the present, the future, and the backbone of any serious institution.

“On this auspicious occasion of International Women’s Day, let us rekindle the flames of our collective resolve to fight for gender equality and women’s empowerment. Together, let us forge ahead with unwavering determination, inspiring inclusion, investing in women, and accelerating progress towards a brighter and more equitable future for all.”

“We remain committed to the cause of women theory with the relevance in the development of a productive society”.

Hon. Claudiana Cole, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, argued the need to always celebrate women, saying in all households women are always the last to go to bed and the first to rise ensuring children as the future are unprotected.

“Women should be celebrated everyday like the president of the Gambia teachers union said women are the custodians of society, They wash the clothes, they take care of the family, they contribute towards the welfare of their communities and also they contribute to the development of the country.”

Marie Antoinette Corr, general secretary of the union, said the team invested in women to accelerate progress resonates deeply with the efforts of this day. “It serves as a powerful call to action, urging us to recognize the immense potential and talents that women bring to the table and invest in their education, health care, economic opportunities, and leadership development”.

Tabou Njie-Sarr, the women rights advocate manager at AAITG, was the guest speaker of the event, said the significance of this day cannot be overemphasized because gender equality is essential to achieve peaceful societies with full potential and sustainable development. “Moreover, it has been shown to empower women’s post productivity and economic growth.

“Women walk to maintain households. They walk to work to provide income and expenditure for everyone’s survival and needs,” she said.

Saffie Nyassi, Chairperson of Gambia Teachers’ Union, said the government should build daycare centers in schools and offices to take care of babies of teachers teaching in their classrooms.

She added that teachers continue to live in perennial and challenging working conditions while nursing female teachers struggle to execute their work triple role while teaching and breastfeeding at the same time.