Half-Die By-elections

Like the Massembeh by-election recently, the Banjul Half-Die by-election also seems to be a two horse race between the candidate of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP). It again looks like this will be a tightly run race between these two.

Like the previous one, supporters of the two political parties seem to be locked in a combat of verbal battle, with some taking it a little over the edge, as it were. There have been reports of insults and degrading statements directed towards the opponents from both sides. This is not healthy in the politics of the country.

It is important for all involved to remember that elections come and go but The Gambia will abide and after the elections, citizens have to continue to live together whether they like it or not. If, due to party politics, citizens create enemies of each other, it may be difficult to live together afterwards. Let everyone be cautious when they speak therefore.

Many a time, political parties tend to distance themselves from statements that are considered degrading or divisive in nature. They often say that what so and so said is their personal opinion and does not reflect the values of the party and should be seen as such. While this is a good step, many observers see it as not sufficient.

It is necessary for political parties both the ruling party and the opposition to give their followers enough political training to know what to say and what not to say especially in an atmosphere which is tense as is often the case in the country.

Peace is the most important commodity for which citizens should do everything to preserve.