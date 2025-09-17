Halifa tells Barrow: AG CEESAY SHOULD REMAIN IN OFFICE

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In an open letter to President Adama Barrow on the recent forceful removal of the auditor general, veteran political leader Halifa Sallah of the PDOIS has said since none of the conditions spelt out in the constitution for the Auditor General to vacate office has been met in the case of Modou Ceesay, he should remain in office.

According to the much respected statesman, the constitution clearly outlines the procedures of how the auditor general can vacate office, including attaining compulsory retirement age, termination of appointment by the president, or removal from office for inability to perform functions, misbehaviour, or incompetence.

“Mr Ceesay has not reached retirement age. His services have not been terminated by the president and he is not removed for misbehaviour or incompetence. In fact, it is because of his competence, that he is appointed to the rank of Minister. If he declines the offer before a swearing ceremony is conducted to ensure assumption of office, the substantive holder who has not vacated his office, should remain in his post without any wrangling, unless there is another motive that is yet to be revealed,” Sallah told President Barrow.

He reminded the president about the importance of upholding the constitution and ensuring that the Office of the Auditor General remains independent and free from encroachment.

“The Office of Auditor General should be protected from the encroachment that happened on Monday, which is unreasonable and unjustifiable in any democratic society,” Sallah stated in the letter.