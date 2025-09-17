Strengthening governance through due process

- Advertisement -

The events surrounding the appointment and removal of Mr. Modou Ceesay, the Auditor General, highlight important lessons for governance and institutional management in The Gambia. While the president’s authority to appoint ministers is not in question, the handling of this particular case has raised serious concerns about procedure, institutional independence, and the importance of transparency.

Mr Ceesay was first appointed as Minister of Trade and Industry, a post gov’t claim he initially accepted. However, after consultations, he opted to decline the position and sought to return to his role at the National Audit Office (NAO). By then, the president had already named a successor. The situation quickly escalated when security officers from the Gambia Police Force removed Mr. Ceesay from the NAO premises, an action that has generated widespread debate about the propriety and necessity of such measures.

This sequence of events underscores a critical gap in coordination and clarity. The NAO plays a central role in safeguarding public resources and is by law expected to operate independently. Any change in its leadership must be guided by due process and handled in a way that preserves public confidence. Abrupt decisions, or the appearance of political interference, risk undermining both the credibility of the office and the broader accountability framework.

- Advertisement -

Civil society organizations and activists have voiced legitimate concerns about the removal, and while their advocacy is an essential part of a healthy democracy, the arrest of some individuals during demonstrations risks sending the wrong signal about tolerance for dissent. Dialogue and consultation should be the first recourse in moments of institutional tension, not confrontation.

Looking ahead, the government must take steps to prevent a recurrence of such confusion. Clear protocols should be established to manage appointments and resignations of senior public officials, especially those in independent oversight institutions. This will not only protect individuals but also strengthen the integrity of public offices.

The possibility of legal action, as threatened by Mr. Ceesay’s lawyer, further underscores the importance of adhering to constitutional procedures from the outset. If properly addressed, this moment could serve as an opportunity to reinforce respect for due process and institutional autonomy.

- Advertisement -

The stability and credibility of governance in The Gambia depend on building trust between leaders, institutions, and citizens. Ensuring transparency, upholding the independence of oversight bodies, and respecting the rule of law are essential to achieving that trust.