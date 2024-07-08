Has Minister Ousman A Bah renounced his US citizenship?

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

On June 22, 2022, President Adama Barrow, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the 1997 constitution of the Gambia, appointed Mr. Ousman A. Bah as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of the Republic of The Gambia. The 1997 Constitution remains the supreme document that guides the president in exercising his powers as president of the Republic. Section 71(1) states that there shall be such a number of ministers, including Attorney-General, as the president may consider necessary. In the same spirit of the law, section 71(2) states that a person shall not be qualified to hold the office of a minister if he or she holds the citizenship or nationality of any country other than The Gambia. As a concerned citizen, I am aware that Hon. Ousman Bah, Minister Communications and Digital Economy, holds American citizenship, and all his immediate family lives in America. So, in fulfilment of the constitutional requirements of section 71(2), I am challenging the Hon. Minister to show proof or evidence to the Gambian people that he has renounced his American citizenship within a period of 7 days. Anything short of that is a gross violation of section 71(2) of the constitution of the Republic of The Gambia. I am equally calling on agencies of the state to conduct due diligence in providing evidence to the people of The Gambia.

A concerned citizen