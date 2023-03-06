Hat-trick hero Bojang honoured to guide Gambia through

Gambia striker Adama Bojang lived up to pre U-20 AFCON billing by scoring a hat-trick against South Sudan to send the Young Scorpions to the semi-finals.

The Steve Biko forward started the first two matches for Abdoulie Bojang’s side before sitting out the final match against Benin.

Bojang broke the deadlock at the El Hodoud Stadium after seven minutes before doubling his tally on 33 minutes and completed his hat-trick two minutes after the restart.

“Scoring a hat-trick for my country is a big privilege. I scored the first and came back to score two more for my hat-trick so I am really excited, this is a really amazing feeling for me,” Bojang told journalists after being named the Man of the Match.

“As a young lad coming to the tournament to show my talent and scoring a hat-trick for my country is amazing and a privilege.

“Today’s match was between us and the World Cup so we finally made it to the World Cup.”

Defensive duo Moses Jarju and Mahmud Bajo were on the scoresheet for the Young Scorpions.

“I’m giving thanks to all the people back home and abroad for their support throughout the tournament and it has been an amazing journey for us,” Bojang said.

“Thanks to the coaches and the team because it’s all about teamwork and without teamwork we can’t achieve anything.”

Cafonline