Hats off to referee Hadrammeh Jah

- Advertisement -

After conquering the continent thrice as the country producing the best referee in Papa Gsssama, there is no surprise that The Gambia continues to pursue a deliberate policy to produce more quality referees.

Gassama’s glory at the global stage has inspired the young generation to better themselves in football refereeing. Among a legion of young promising men in black is Hadrammeh Jah, who with ten years experience is a regular in the second division. Jah is hoping to graduate to the top flight and then gradually to the Fifa badge. “That is my hope and dream and I am working hard to get there,” he told The Standard just after emerging in a recent refereeing training, conducted by visiting Saudi football officials.

Jah said such training opportunities are very important in the development of Gambian referees and thanked the Gambia Football Federation GFF for the cooperation.