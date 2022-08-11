HAWKS TO PLAY HOROYA IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

Newly crowned Gambia football champions Hawks FC have barely celebrated their title when news broke that they will have to face a giant in this year’s Caf club champions league.

They play Horoya AC of Guinea, a veteran of the competition and Guinea’s lost successful football club.

The draw for the preliminary rounds was held at CAF headquarters on Tuesday. Hawks will have the honours to host the Guinean champions in the first leg any time between September 9 to 11 with the return match scheduled to be played a week later in Guinea.

- Advertisement -

Formed in 1975,Horoya in 2014, eliminated the 2013 Fifa Club World Cup runner-up Raja Casablanca in the second qualifying round of the 2014 CAF Champions League.

In 2018, after finishing second in the group stage of the CAF Champions League, the club reached the quarter-finals for the first time in its history, where it lost against Al Ahly SC 4–0 on aggregate (0–0 in Conakry and 4–0 in Cairo).

Full Champions League draw

- Advertisement -

Rivers United FC (Nigeria) VS. Watanga FC (Liberia)

ASO Stade Mandji (Gabon) VS. Plateau United FC (Nigeria)

ASN Nigelec (Niger) VS. Super Olympien d’une Afrique Renaissante (SOAR) (Guinea)

APR FC (Rwanda) VS. US Monastirienne (Tunisia)

Olympic Real de Bangui (ORB)(Central African Republic) VS. Vipers SC (Uganda)

Volcan Club de Moroni (Comoros) VS. LA PASSE FC (Seychelles)

Coton Sport Benin (Benin) VS. Asec Mimosas (Côte D’Ivoire)

Hawks FC (Gambia) VS. Horoya AC (Guinea)

ASKO De Kara (Togo) VS. FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Casamance SC (Senegal) VS. JS Kabylie (Algeria)

CD Mongomo (Equatorial Guinea) VS. Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali)

Bo Rangers FC (Sierra Leone) VS. CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

ZALAN FC RUMBEK (South Sudan) VS. Young Africans (Tanzania)

Saint George S.C.(Ethiopia) VS. Al Hilal (Sudan)

AS ARTA SOLAR 7 (Djibouti) VS. Al Merrikh (Sudan)

KMKM SC (Zanzibar) VS. Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

FLAMBEAU DU CENTRE (Burundi) VS. Al Ittihad (Libya)

Elect Sport (Chad) VS. Zamalek SC (Egypt)

Cape Town City FC (South Africa) VS. AS Otohô (Congo)

Associação Black Bulls (Mozambique) VS. Atlético Petróleos (Angola)

Red Arrows FC (Zambia) VS. CD Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

43 Nyasa Big Bullets FC (Malawi) VS. Simba SC (Tanzania)

CFFA (Madagascar) VS. Royal Leopards FC (Eswatini)

Matlama FC (Lesotho) VS. Coton Sport FC (Cameroon)

Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK)(Burkina Faso) VS. Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Gaborone United SC (Botswana) VS. AS Vita Club (DR Congo)