High court dismisses appeal of ex-UTG staff, orders him to pay D50k cost

By Bruce Asemota

In a decisive judgement, the Banjul high court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh dismissed in its entirety the appeal filed by one Kwadwo Ofusunhene, a former employee of the University of The Gambia (UTG), against a ruling of the Kanifing Industrial Tribunal.

Mr Ofusunhene’s employment was terminated and the tribunal ordered that a judgement sum of about D666,000 be deposited with the Sheriff of The Gambia.

He filed five grounds of appeal amongst which he challenged the tribunal’s decision to order the deposit of the judgement sum with the Sheriff and that the tribunal grant a stay of execution.

Mr Kwadwo alleged that his right to a fair hearing was violated contending that the tribunal lacked legal basis for the ruling.

The high court disclosed that it has not found any merit in any of the five grounds of appeal and reaffirmed the tribunal’s authority to act as it did.

Justice Jaiteh emphasised that the tribunal was right to preserve the status quo by ordering the judgement sum to be deposited with the sheriff.

Justice Jaiteh said it served to protect the interest of both parties pending the final resolution of the motion before the high court.

Justice Jaiteh dismissed as unfounded the appellant’s claim that the tribunal acted unilaterally and failed to afford him a fair trial.

The court awarded D50,000 cost to the University of The Gambia.