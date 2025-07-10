Gambian youth leaders in Beijing seminar

- Advertisement -

The second batch of the 55-member Gambian delegation has arrived in Beijing, China, for a two-week seminar on youth entrepreneurship and leadership, hosted and and organised for The Gambia by AIBO under China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The participants, mostly youth leaders and entrepreneurs, were nominated by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, with support from the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia .

During the opening ceremony, Mbye Saine project coordinator of The Gambia Songhai Initiative-GSI and Wu Wei, an official of in the China ministry of commerce, both emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, innovation and China-Gambia cooperation.

The seminar will explore China’s development model, digital innovation, and leadership strategies to help our young Gambian change-makers drive national progress.

MOYS