spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
30.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 10, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Gambian youth leaders in Beijing seminar

- Advertisement -

The second batch of the 55-member Gambian delegation has arrived in Beijing, China, for a two-week seminar on youth entrepreneurship and leadership, hosted and and organised  for  The Gambia by AIBO under China’s Ministry of Commerce.
The participants, mostly youth leaders and entrepreneurs, were nominated by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, with support from the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia .
During the opening ceremony, Mbye Saine project coordinator of The Gambia Songhai Initiative-GSI and Wu Wei, an official of in the China ministry of commerce, both emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, innovation and China-Gambia cooperation.
The seminar will explore China’s development model, digital innovation, and leadership strategies to help our young Gambian change-makers drive national progress.
MOYS

Previous article
TRIBUTES POUR FOR LATE KANIFING EAST FC COACH KEBBA DRAMMEH
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions