TRIBUTES POUR FOR LATE KANIFING EAST FC COACH KEBBA DRAMMEH

- Advertisement -

The football fraternity is mourning the demise of Kebba Drammeh, coach of Second Division side Kanifing East FC. Gibou, as he was fondly called, died suddenly on Tuesday.

The Gambia Football Federation GFF said in a statement yesterday that it has put off Second Division league matches between Baalor Sarr FC and the late Coach Drammeh’s team Kanifing East, as well as the Serekunda United versus Waa Banjul FC, as a mark of respect for Drammeh. Football House said the late coach was a “strong member of the football fraternity, a good Muslim and a wonderful human being whose demise will leave a huge vacuum in Gambian football.”

Meanwhile Kanifing East FC paid the following tribute to its coach in a Facebook posting:

“Coach Kebba was not just a coach—he was a father figure, a mentor, and a devoted Muslim who lived a life rooted in humility, disciplinne and compassion. He was deeply committed to the growth of young players and the development of football in our community.

As a man of faith, he carried himself with dignity and sincerity, always encouraging others to be better—both in their sport and in their character. His legacy in Gambian football and beyond will live on through the many lives he touched.”

Drammeh, a CAF B License holder, was laid to rest yesterday.