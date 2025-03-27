Hon uncle Fafa E M’bai: a legal giant, mentor, and national treasure

- Advertisement -

By Hon Justice Ebrima Jaiteh

It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we inform the Honourable Judges of the Superior Courts of The Gambia and the entire Gambian populace of the passing of an extraordinary legal luminary, a mentor, and an embodiment of legal excellence, Hon Uncle Fafa E M’bai. His demise on this sacred day of Lailatul Qadr, in the blessed month of Ramadan, is a monumental loss not only to the legal fraternity but to the entire nation. May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannatul Firdaus and envelop him in eternal mercy and peace.

Hon Uncle Fafa E M’bai was more than a legal practitioner; he was a national treasure, a man whose towering intellect, boundless wisdom, and unmatched dedication shaped the legal landscape of The Gambia. His unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law left an indelible mark on our judiciary, our institutions, and our collective pursuit of a just society. He was a fine gentleman of extraordinary excellence, a man of impeccable integrity, and an unwavering advocate for fairness, equity, and legal independence.

His contributions to The Gambia’s legal development are immeasurable. He played a pioneering role in establishing the annual Legal Year celebrations, a tradition that continues to emphasize the significance of law, justice, and governance in our nation. He was instrumental in initiating massive legal reforms that strengthened the judicial system and ensured access to justice for all Gambians. Beyond these, he was the visionary behind the creation of the Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia and the establishment of The Gambia Law School, institutions that continue to produce the next generation of legal minds dedicated to upholding justice and the rule of law.

Hon Uncle Fafa M’bai’s influence extended beyond academia and legal reforms. He was a statesman, having served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice in both the First and Second Republics. In these roles, he worked tirelessly to uphold the principles of justice and ensure the legal framework of The Gambia remained strong, fair, and progressive. His vast knowledge of jurisprudence made him a beacon of wisdom, and his dedication to service knew no bounds.

Beyond his professional achievements, he was a selfless mentor and a guiding pillar for many aspiring lawyers. I had the profound privilege of calling him my godfather in the legal profession, a mentor who shaped my journey in law, instilled in me the values of diligence and excellence, and inspired me to pursue the highest ideals of justice. Through his guidance, I became a lawyer, forever indebted to his wisdom and inspiration. He was not just a legal expert; he was an institution, a repository of knowledge, and a man whose impact extended far beyond the courtroom.

The Gambia has lost a beloved son, a man whose name will forever be etched in the annals of our history. His unparalleled service, dedication, and tireless advocacy for legal advancements have left an everlasting impact on our judiciary and national development. His intelligence was immeasurable, his eloquence compelling, and his wisdom unmatched. He was a guiding light in the legal fraternity, a scholar whose profound insights shaped our legal discourse and governance.

As we mourn this irreplaceable loss, we take solace in the legacy he leaves behind—a legacy of commitment, brilliance, and an unyielding pursuit of justice. His passing is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, yet his contributions to The Gambia will remain eternal. Today is a sorrowful day for our nation as we bid farewell to an icon of law, justice, and national service.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. May Allah (SWT) accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him the highest station in Jannah.

Rest in eternal peace, Hon Uncle Fafa E M’bai. Your legacy will forever be cherished by The Gambia and beyond.