Hot AFCON semi-finals: who will continue the fight for the trophy?

The spectacular matches that will be held on January 14 will determine the two finalists of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Senegal vs Egypt, January 14

The Pharaohs will try to take revenge on the Lions of Teranga for the hurts of 2022: defeats in the AFCON penalty shootout and the World Cup qualification play-offs. But it will be very difficult, as Senegal have more energy after easily beating Sudan and Mali in the knockout stage, and also have one more day to recover after the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Egypt endured a real battle with Côte d’Ivoire, and before that, in the round of 16, they were forced to play 120 minutes against Benin.

Sadio Mané is still the leader of the Senegal national team – the former Liverpool winger has scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in the tournament. The Lions of Teranga have a wider selection of top-class players than the present-day Egypt national team. But the Pharaohs have Mohamed Salah, who is having an outstanding tournament – 4 goals and 1 assist in 4 games. The Liverpool player’s role in the team is huge both on the pitch and in the dressing room. Besides, the Senegalese shouldn’t forget about Omar Marmoush, who has scored 2 goals.

Egypt are considered the underdogs, but this role actually suits the team. The Pharaohs have great spirit and discipline, and 33-year-old Salah’s desire to become African champion for the first time in his career could be one of the key factors for success.

Odds: W1 – 2.23, X – 3.035, W2 – 4.12. To reach the final: Senegal – 1.51, Egypt – 2.39

Morocco vs Nigeria, January 14

This will be a battle between the best defense (Morocco conceded only 1 goal) and the best attack (Nigeria scored 14 times). At the same time, the Super Eagles, who conceded 4 goals in the group stage, found their balance in the knockout stage, and in the matches against Mozambique (4-0) and Algeria (2-0), they allowed only 5 shots on goal, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali making 0 saves as there was nothing to save. However, the previous AFCON runners-up may lose this balance again due to the suspension of key defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Ndidi is perhaps even more important to the Nigerians than the injured Azzedine Ounahi is to the Atlas Lions.

Morocco’s defense, which made a name for itself at the 2022 World Cup, hasn’t faced such strong opponents in this tournament as Victor Osimhen (4 goals, 2 assists), Ademola Lookman (3 goals, 4 assists) and Akor Adams (2 goals, 2 assists, all goal contributions made in the knockout stage). The tournament hosts have the brilliant Brahim Díaz, who has scored in each of the 5 matches, while Ayoub El Kaabi has yet to score in the knockout stage. Apart from this duo, only Ismael Saibari has scored goals for the Atlas Lions at this Africa Cup of Nations.

Odds: W1 – 2.363, X – 3.155, W2 – 3.565. To reach the final: Morocco – 1.6, Nigeria – 2.19

We're sure that our preview will help you place winning bets and remind you of the principles of responsible gambling!