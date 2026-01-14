SEMIS IN AFCON 2025

- Advertisement -

Semi finals

Egypt vs Senegal-Preview

Egypt and Senegal face off in the Afcon semi-finals in a clash of the titans, pitting Mohamed Salah against former teammate Sadio Mane.

Egypt and Senegal renew their rivalry in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Wednesday, January 14, at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

With a place in the final on the line, both sides will be desperate to take another step toward continental glory.

This fixture is a repeat of the 2022 Afcon final, which Senegal won on penalties. Egypt will be eager to settle that score, while Senegal aim to reach back-to-back finals under coach Pape Thiaw.

Game information

The Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco, will host the semi-final. The stadium, with a capacity of 75,000, has been a key venue throughout Afcon 2026, including Senegal’s quarter-final win over Mali.

Sitting in northern Morocco, the stadium’s open design helps create a lively and electric matchday atmosphere – something fans can expect when two of Africa’s biggest football nations collide.

Kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 5 PM local time in Tangier (GMT+1), which is 4 PM in the UK and 11 AM Eastern Time in the US.

Weather forecasts predict mild and partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures around 17°C and light winds – ideal weather for both players and fans.

Team news

Senegal: Pape Thiaw’s side have won all three knockout matches so far. Sadio Mane continues to lead the line, supported by Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye.

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is expected to return after missing the quarter-final, while Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal after a strong showing against Mali.

Egypt: Hossam Hassan’s men will again look to Mohamed Salah, who scored and assisted in the 3–2 win over Ivory Coast.

Mostafa Mohamed and Omar Marmoush are likely to start up front, though Ahmed Hegazi remains a doubt after limping off in the last round. Egypt are unbeaten in five but have conceded in each of their last three matches.

Head-to-head records

Senegal and Egypt have met 15 times, with Senegal holding seven wins, Egypt six, and two draws. Recent meetings include:

2022 Afcon Final – Senegal 0–0 Egypt (Senegal won 5–4 on penalties)

2022 World Cup Qualifier – Senegal 1–0 Egypt (Senegal advanced on penalties)

2014 Afcon Qualifier – Egypt 0–1 Senegal

2014 Afcon Qualifier – Senegal 2–0 Egypt

2006 Afcon Semi-Final – Egypt 2–1 Senegal

Nigeria vs Morocco

Everything you need to know ahead of Nigeria and Morocco’s massive semi-final clash in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Morocco clash in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday, January 14, at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

With a place in Sunday’s final at stake, two of the tournament’s standout sides are set for a high-stakes encounter.

The Super Eagles have been in impressive form, winning all five of their matches and scoring a tournament-high 14 goals along the way.

Hosts Morocco, meanwhile, boast the best defensive record in the competition and remain unbeaten on home soil. Both sides come into this semi-final full of confidence and momentum.

Game information

The match will be held at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, a stadium with a capacity of around 68,000.

The venue has already seen several key fixtures during this Afcon, including Morocco’s quarter-final victory over Cameroon.

Situated in the heart of the Moroccan capital, the stadium is expected to be filled to capacity, with home fans eager to see the Atlas Lions reach their first AFCON final since 2004. Nigeria, on the other hand, will look to their attacking firepower to quieten the crowd.

Kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 9 PM local time in Rabat (GMT+1), which translates to 8 PM in Nigeria and the UK, and 3 PM Eastern Time in the US.

Weather conditions are expected to be ideal, with temperatures between 15–17°C, light southwesterly winds, and clear skies. There’s no significant risk of rain, making for a comfortable evening for both players and fans.

Team news

Nigeria: Nigeria remain unbeaten but will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended after picking up another yellow card. Raphael Onyedika is expected to fill in, while Cyriel Dessers is sidelined through injury.

The front three of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams will lead the attack, supported by Alex Iwobi in midfield. At the back, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi will anchor the defence, with Stanley Nwabali in goal.

Morocco: Morocco are led by tournament top scorer Brahim Díaz, who has five goals in five matches. Achraf Hakimi has recovered from a minor injury and is set to start, but Azzedine Ounahi and Romain Saiss remain out.

The defensive unit, featuring Hakimi, Aguerd, Mazraoui, and Yassine Bounou, has conceded just once all tournament.

Head-to-head records

This will be the sixth AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Morocco, and their first in over two decades. Morocco hold the edge with three victories to Nigeria’s two. Their most recent encounter was in the 2004 group stage, where Morocco won 1–0.

2004 Afcon Group Stage – Morocco 1–0 Nigeria

1980 Afcon Semi-Final – Nigeria 1–0 Morocco

1978 Afcon Group Stage – Morocco 1–0 Nigeria

1976 Afcon Group Stage – Morocco 3–1 Nigeria

1973 Friendly – Nigeria 2–0 Morocco

Both teams are unbeaten heading into the semi-final. Nigeria are aiming for their first Afcon title since 2013, while Morocco are hoping to end a 50-year wait for their second continental crown.