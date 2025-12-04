How Gambian CEO Muhammed Jah is transforming telecoms in Sierra Leone and The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Sallu Kamuskay

A quiet but powerful telecom revolution is taking place in West Africa — and at the centre of it is Gambian entrepreneur Muhammed Jah, the CEO of QGroup and founder of QCell. From The Gambia to Sierra Leone, Jah is changing how millions of people connect, communicate, work, and learn. His story is now one of the most important business success stories in the region.

A Gambian CEO making regional waves

Many African telecom markets are dominated by big foreign companies. But Muhammed Jah has proven that a homegrown African company can rise, compete, and even lead.

Under his leadership, QCell became The Gambia’s first Gambian-owned mobile operator, a breakthrough that gave the country a sense of pride and a strong local brand to rally behind.

Today, Jah is not only shaping The Gambia’s digital future — he is also playing a major role in transforming telecoms in Sierra Leone, where QCell is now a fast-growing operator.

QCell Gambia: Leading the digital shift at home

The transformation began in The Gambia, where QCell helped the country regain its old reputation as a tech leader. According to the document, QCell pioneered 3G, 4G LTE, and later 5G technology, bringing high-speed data to people and businesses across the country.

This boosted:

· Online education

· Digital businesses

· Media and entertainment

· E-commerce

· Youth innovation

Suddenly, Gambians had the tools to compete in a modern digital world — and it came from a company built by one of their own.

Expanding into Sierra Leone: A bold regional move

In 2019, Muhammed Jah took an even bolder step. QCell expanded into Sierra Leone, entering a market with strong competition and high demand for reliable network service. What many thought would be a challenging move soon became a major success.

QCell Sierra Leone quickly became a notable player, offering fast internet, strong voice quality, and affordable packages. For many Sierra Leoneans, QCell became a fresh alternative — a company that listens, adapts, and improves.

This expansion created:

· New jobs for Sierra Leonean youth

· Stronger competition in the telecom sector

· Better data services for students, workers, and businesses

· A new cross-border business relationship between Gambia and Sierra Leone

Gambian innovation was now lifting another country’s digital progress.

How Jah’s leadership is changing telecoms in both countries

What makes Muhammed Jah stand out is not only the technology he introduces but the vision behind it. His approach is simple:

Technology should empower people and open doors

In both Sierra Leone and The Gambia, Jah’s telecom impact can be seen in several ways:

1. Affordable and reliable connectivity

QCell’s entry brought more choices and pushed the market toward better prices, better service, and faster internet.

2. Investing in local talent

Jah believes in young African professionals. QCell employs and trains hundreds of Gambians and Sierra Leoneans, giving young people a chance to build careers in technology.

3. Faster internet for business and learning

Both countries have seen improvements in how people work remotely, run online businesses, and access global information.

4. A Homegrown brand competing with global giants

QCell shows that African ideas can stand strong, innovate, and win.

More than telecoms: A full digital ecosystem

While the telecom story is the most visible, Muhammed Jah’s QGroup is building a wider digital and economic foundation:

· Agib Bank, The Gambia’s only Islamic bank, supports inclusive financial growth.

· QMoney expands mobile money access, especially in underserved areas.

· QTV and QRadio changed the national media landscape.

· ESPACE Motors serves the transport sector with major international vehicle brands.

· Redcoat Express, operating in Sierra Leone, The Gambia, the UK, and the US, strengthens logistics across borders.

All these businesses support his telecom vision by uplifting communities and building a modern economy.

A regional leader with a social heart

The QGroup Foundation supports scholarships, STEM education, health programs, and community development. It shows that Jah’s vision is not only about profit — it is about people.

For many young Gambians and Sierra Leoneans, QCell is more than a network. It is a reminder that African companies can innovate, grow, and change lives.

A new West African success story

From Banjul to Freetown, Muhammed Jah has built one of the most inspiring telecom journeys in West Africa. He is proving that:

· African talent can build global-level companies

· Gambian entrepreneurship can lift neighbouring countries

· Local success can become regional transformation

QCell is connecting nations, empowering lives, and reshaping how two countries communicate.

And at the heart of it all is a Gambian CEO with a big vision and a strong belief in Africa’s future.

