By Sulayman Njie
I come from the Kambi Bolong,
the smiling coast
I am Pa Small, the clarion call
I am Sandeng,
the rallying cry
I am Louis Thomasi,
I am the Red,
White, Blue, Green
I am Gambian
I am “Ya Boye”, I birthed, toiled,
nurtured this land
I grew the “barra mano”
and fed the land
I am the oyster-farmer of Saro
I am Harriet N’Dow, the educator
I am Sanneh-Bojang, the trailblazer
I am Nabaneh, the bearer of the torch
I am Gambian
I am Lenrie, the teller of stories
I am Landing Kintehba,
the singer of hosannas
I am Sonia, I waltz the Kora
I am OBoy and Gambian Child, I am hip
I am Gambian
I am the palm-wine tapper
of Kunkujang Mariama
I am Kumbujeh, the Soninke-Marabout wars
I am the Sankandi Skirmish
I am Burufut Sanimentereng and
Tujereng Fantatintin, I beckon the dead
and summon the living
I am the rock at Hella Kunda
I am buried at the ruins of
Wassu and Tripolitania
I am Gambian
I am Aku,
I am Bambara,
I am Fula,
I am Jola,
I am Karoninka,
I am Mandinka,
I am Manjago,
I am Mankagne,
I am Serahule,
I am Serer,
I am Wolof,
I am the descendent of Lebanese,
Moroccans, Mauritanians
From many lands I come,
I am Gambian