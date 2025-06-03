IMAM ANNOUNCES NEW POLITICAL PARTY

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

One Imam Musa Jallow of Latrikunda Sabiji has announced the formation of a new party called Reform and Development Party RDP.

Speaking to The Standard, Imam Jallow who holds a master’s degree in political science, said the party is currently being prepared for registration to enable it compete in next year’s presidential election.

- Advertisement -

Jallow, a linguist who speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Wollof, Mandinka and Fula), said the RDP will encourage participatory politics and will be opened to all persons irrespective of social, cultural and religious background.

“My being an imam does not mean that the party is about Islam, or for imams and oustasses only. As citizens of this country it is our collective right to act when we see that things are not right and our main objective in the RDP is to make this country better. The current political system requires to be changed for the better,” Imam Jallow said.

The imam said some of the biggest problems facing the country today are rampant corruption and high cost of living among others. He added that this current government has no solution to tackle these challenges.

- Advertisement -

Asked how confident he is about achieving a change of government next year, Imam Jallow said his opinion is that, no single party can, on its own, remove Barrow in 2026.

“That is why all political parties should unite and form a credible coalition against this government, not like the 2016 coalition. We should all learn from that mistake,” he said.