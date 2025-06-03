Drifters: what can the police do?

- Advertisement -

Time and again one reads of the danger posed by young people engaging in car racing in the country. This happens on roads that are supposed to be busy and therefore obstructs traffic, causing a lot of delay for many people who are on their legitimate business.

The other problem caused by these drifters is the risk involved in it resulting in accidents which may cause loss of lives of passersby or bystanders. Having young people racing with cars on the roads increases the chances of there being road accidents which may be fatal.

It has been said that because these young people are the children of the rich and powerful, the police find it difficult to do anything about it. Whenever the police arrest any of these youngsters, their parents use their money and influence to let them off the hook, so to speak.

What then? One may ask, what can the police do to make sure that the roads are safe for users, especially at night when these drifters are said to engage in the dangerous stunts? It must be understood that things cannot be left to continue as if nothing is happening. Something must be done to ensure that this dangerous trend stops.

It is obvious that engaging in car racing on highways is illegal and everything should be done to ensure that no one engages in it. If, for some reason or the other, some people are found wanting in this case, then they should be made to face the full force of the law.

Drastic situations call for drastic measures. If it is observed that due to the influence of their rich parents children found wanting in this regard cannot be held accountable, then perhaps the law could be amended to say that whoever’s car is found racing will be prosecuted.

In that case, the prosecution will include the one who owns the car and not just the one who was found driving it. Owners of vehicles will then make sure that no one uses their car for such dangerous escapades, be it their children or someone else.

It is better to act now before a life is lost due to this than wait till someone dies and try to enact laws.