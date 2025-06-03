Ambassadors vs Foreign Minister

- Advertisement -

The disjointed state of Gambia’s diplomatic service is a reflection of deep-rooted challenges exacerbated by the presidency’s collusion in undermining professional and career pathways within this essential component of governance.

The recent actions of individuals like Alkali Conteh, whose insubordination raises questions about authority and professionalism, serve as a stark reminder of the deterioration of values that once guided our nation’s foreign relations. The appointment of personnel like Ms. Jainaba Jagne to positions far removed from their areas of expertise illustrates a troubling trend where political considerations overshadow merit-based selections. This kind of mismanagement not only dilutes the efficacy of our diplomatic representation but also jeopardises our nation’s credibility on the international stage. Minister Tangara’s bold public stance amidst this chaos is commendable, signaling a glimmer of hope for the re-establishment of professionalism within the Foreign Ministry. His expression of frustration, particularly regarding the interferences that undermine the integrity of diplomatic appointments, resonates with many who yearn for a more robust and values-driven diplomatic service. As Gambia grapples with these systemic challenges, recognising the need for a career diplomatic service has never been more urgent.

The continued elevation of individuals like Conteh to influential positions, despite their evident lack of alignment with professional standards, ultimately constitutes a disservice to the Republic. It is time for the government to prioritise the country’s diplomatic integrity and ensure that appointments are grounded in expertise and commitment to national interests, rather than political loyalty.

- Advertisement -

Thank you, Minister Tangara, for standing firm in your commitment to place Gambia first.

Nyang Njie

Fajara