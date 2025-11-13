IMCTC Expands Special Forces Field Training Program in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) advances field training activities for special forces in The Gambia as part of the second phase of the “Kafa’a” Initiative, designed to enhance combat readiness and operational effectiveness in countering terrorist threats.

The current phase includes advanced building clearance and breach operations, complex combat scenario simulations, urban maneuver and hostage-rescue training, and live-fire exercises targeting both fixed and moving objectives—realistically simulating actual operational environments.

The program is led by a team of IMCTC military experts, delivering advanced tactical modules aimed at enhancing synchronization, response speed, and the ability to manage high-risk field situations effectively.

H.E. Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, Secretary-General of IMCTC, affirmed that the continuation of such programs in The Gambia reflects the Coalition’s commitment to deepening defense cooperation among member countries and supporting their efforts to strengthen national resilience against terrorism. He noted that the training helps transfer modern operational expertise and prepare elite forces capable of executing specialized missions with high efficiency.

The initiative builds on a broader series of IMCTC programs launched across member countries, focusing on capacity-building, operational readiness, and the development of joint military frameworks—reinforcing the Coalition’s role in promoting regional and global stability in the fight against terrorism.