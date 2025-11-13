spot_img
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Sports

ABDOULIE MANNEH TO COVENTRY?

Abdoulie Manneh could be on his way out of Mjällby AIF this winter, with Coventry City emerging as the frontrunner to sign him, according to FotbollDirekt.

The 21-year-old Gambian has been one of Mjällby’s standout performers this season, tallying 7 goals and 4 assists in 28 matches. Earlier this summer, he was linked with a move to Olympiakos, but the transfer ultimately fell through.

Other English clubs such as Bournemouth and Stoke have also shown interest, but Coventry currently appears to be leading the chase. Negotiations are expected to kick off next week. Manneh remains under contract with Mjällby until 2027. This is definitely a transfer story to watch.

Yahoo sports

