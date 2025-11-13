Minister Badjie commends STAR-UP Foundation for grassroots football development

- Advertisement -

The minister of youth and sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, has expressed appreciation to the STAR-UP Foundation of the Canary Islands, Spain, for its continuous support to grassroots sports development in The Gambia.

Speaking during a presentation ceremony held at the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services in Bakau, Minister Badjie welcomed the Foundation’s president, Madam Sonia Arup, and her delegation, describing them as “true friends of The Gambia.”

The presentation, part of STAR-UP’s ongoing humanitarian initiative, included sports equipment and football kits brought for five community football teams across the country, among them the Brerewuleng Female Football Team.



Minister Badjie noted that the donation reflects the Foundation’s growing commitment to supporting sports and youth empowerment in The Gambia.

“The government of The Gambia, through my ministry, wishes to express deep appreciation to the STAR-UP Foundation under the leadership and presidency of Madam Sonia for consistently supporting The Gambia — not just the Fire Service but other areas as well,” he said. “Your previous presentation at the State House, and now again within less than a year, demonstrate your commitment to improving lives and supporting communities across the country, including sports — which is a great joy to my ministry,” the minister said.

Madam Sonia Arup, president of the STAR-UP Foundation, highlighted her passion for sports and football in particular, sharing that she was the first female vice pesident of a football federation in the Canary Islands and the third in Spain.



She noted that the Foundation’s mission is to promote solidarity, love and dedication through community-centered projects, and that sports remain a vital tool for development and youth inclusion.

“The STAR-UP Foundation, based in the Canary Islands, has been active in The Gambia since 2024, delivering containers of donated materials valued at over 3.5 million euros to various communities and institutions.