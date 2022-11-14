Immigration DG, IGP win Gold Star Award

By Tabora Bojang

The Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department, Seedy M Touray and the Inspector General of Police Aboulie Sanyang have both been recognised as West Africa’s security heroes after being bestowed Africa Security Watch’s Golden Star Award for Exemplary Immigration Service in West Africa for 2021-2022.

The Africa Security Watch Initiative established in 1997 with the primary objectives to monitor, collect, analyse and broadcast security issues on the continent, held its 17th award ceremony at the international conference centre in Banjul themed “Post Covid-19; Sustaining Security in Africa.”

Over 50 security personnel, agencies and organisations from across the subregion were honoured for their accomplishment and their exemplary performances in the security sector.

DG Touray, a career immigration officer is recognised for his immigration strategies, national and sub-regional collaborations and policy reforms towards addressing challenges facing the sector.

The award also recognises his achievements with the United Nations Mission in Liberia where he contributed immensely to the restructuring and reformation of the country’s Immigration Services during the Liberian transition.

Speaking to The Standard after receiving his accolade, DG Touray said he dedicated the award to the entire Gambian people.

“I cannot just measure how elated, how delighted and how happy I am to receive this award. I feel honoured that my efforts, productivity, hard work and dedication are not only recognised at home but beyond the borders of the country. I consider it a challenge, a challenge that is not insurmountable. With this award we [GID] have to redouble our efforts, our focus, and continue to reposition the institution to the level that we want it to be,” the DIG boss stated. He graced the occasion with his spouses and hosts of senior officers from the security fraternity.

The Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang too was conferred with a golden star award for outstanding police service in the sub-region.

The IGP, who was reportedly out of the jurisdiction, was represented at the event by commissioner of police on international affairs Lamin LK Bojang, who alongside other senior officers jubilantly received the police award.

The event began with a red-carpet cocktail reception, followed by a melodious national anthem of the Gambia by the Band on the Gambia with a congratulatory opening remark by General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, former chief of defence staff of Ghana and current chairman of the Board of Trustees Security Watch Africa Initiatives before the awards were presented to the various winners.

Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff vice admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, won the award for most outstanding naval chief in Africa while chief of army staff of Nigeria Lt General Faruk Yahaya was awarded most outstanding army chief in National defence in Africa.