In memory of Abdoulaye Jammeh, leader of National Unity Party (NUP) – a cherished friend

By Mai Ahmad Fatty,

Gambia Moral Congress (GMC)

It is with profound shock and immeasurable grief that I learnt of the sudden passing of my dear friend, colleague, and fellow patriot, Abdoulaye Jammeh, former Director General of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority. His unexpected departure has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts and in the fabric of our beloved nation.

I first met Abdoulaye in 1982 at Muslim High School, where our shared passion for journalism and national discourse forged a bond that would endure for over four decades. While I served as the junior school reporter and later assumed the role of senior journalist following Mr Alieu Jarju’s graduation, Abdoulaye stepped into my former position with the same dedication and excellence that would define his entire career. Together, we laboured tirelessly to bring national and international news to our fellow students through the School’s News Board – a beacon of information in an era when television was a luxury in 80% of Gambian homes and newspapers barely reached beyond Greater Banjul.

Our voluntary service was more than mere reporting; it was a sacred duty to enlighten young minds and foster national consciousness. In those formative years, as radio waves carried distant voices into our communities, Abdoulaye and I understood that knowledge was power, and that power belonged to the people. We worked not for recognition or reward, but for the simple belief that an informed citizenry was the foundation of a strong democracy.

The years that followed only deepened my respect for this extraordinary man. When our paths crossed again in our professional capacities. He as Director General of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority and I as Minister of Interior. I witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to excellence and national security. Together, we strengthened airport and aviation security protocols, always mindful that our work safeguarded not just infrastructure, but the dreams and aspirations of every Gambian who travelled through our gates.

Abdoulaye was, in every sense, an intellectual’s intellectual. His prodigious learning and encyclopedic knowledge of policy matters made him a formidable advocate for progress. Yet beneath his scholarly exterior beat the heart of a true patriot—a man who never lost sight of the common good, who could disagree without becoming disagreeable, and who approached every challenge with sincerity and integrity.

Though we occasionally differed on political matters, I never once questioned his motives or his love for The Gambia. His sincerity was evident in every conversation, his patriotism manifest in every decision, and his commitment to national development unwavering in every endeavor. He was a man who understood that true leadership requires both the courage to stand for one’s convictions and the wisdom to listen to others.

Today, as we grapple with the reality of his absence, we must remember that Abdoulaye’s legacy extends far beyond his professional achievements. He was a mentor to countless young Gambians, a bridge-builder in times of division, and a steady voice of reason in an often turbulent world. His life exemplified the very best of what it means to be Gambian—humble in service, bold in vision, and boundless in hope.

To his beloved family, I extend my heartfelt condolences. Your loss is immeasurable, but take comfort in knowing that Abdoulaye’s life was a testament to the values you instilled in him. His memory will forever be a source of strength and inspiration.

To his political party and supporters, I offer my deepest sympathy. You have lost not just a leader, but a principled advocate who never wavered in his commitment to your shared ideals.

To the entire Gambian nation, we mourn together. We have lost a son of the soil, a guardian of our democratic values, and a champion of our collective aspirations. But let us not despair, for Abdoulaye’s spirit lives on in every young journalist who picks up a pen to inform their community, in every civil servant who chooses integrity over convenience, and in every Gambian who believes that our nation’s best days lie ahead.

As I bid farewell to my dear friend, I am reminded of the words we once shared as young journalists: “The pen is mightier than the sword.” Abdoulaye wielded his pen—and later his position—not as a weapon of destruction, but as an instrument of enlightenment and nation-building. His was a life well-lived, a legacy well-earned, and a friendship well-cherished.

Rest in eternal peace, dear Abdoulaye. Your service to The Gambia will never be forgotten, and your friendship will forever remain a treasured chapter in my own story.

You depart from this world, but your ideals will forever soar at full height in the hearts of those who knew you, worked with you, and believed in you.

May Allah grant you Jannah and comfort your family in this difficult time. Ameen.