In the spotlight: Medina United FC

- Advertisement -

Less than three years after its founding as a professional club, from the womb of a Lamin Nawettan football team, Medina United FC has pulled above its weight by all standards.

The club immediately embarked on the journey to the national league by registering in the West Coast regional third division league from where it successfully emerged to gain promotion to the Second Division.

Currently sitting at 8th position in this very debutant year in Div. Two, Medina United have also qualified to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, a major domestic cup competition.

- Advertisement -

Its journey in the FA Cup has been remarkable as its regular outing in the league. The team beat a number of highly fancied big opponents, including Hart FC, Brikama United and Wa Banjul FC, to reach the semi-finals. Its next opponent in the competition is Steve Biko of Bakau, long term power house in Gambian football. “But Medina United is confident and have every reason to fancy our chances against Biko.

In any case, we have made a name for ourselves in Gambian football,” an official of the club told The Standard.

“He is right. Medina’s pool of talented players and their impressive performances suggest that it has a bright future ahead in Gambian football. The objective of the mission is to provide a platform to showcase, spot and nurture young Gambians with talents in football so that they can reach their potentials in the game,” said Tijan Masaneh Ceesay director of the club and academy.

- Advertisement -

Medina United is also proud to have put back veteran Gambian footballers back into the game either as technical or administrative staff. They include Ayo Conteh, coach of the Under-19 while Sang Mendy a Caf C License holder is technical director

With continued hard work and dedication, Medina United FC which has its own grounds and a gallery of stars undergoing transformation, will soon become a force to be reckoned in the Gambian football landscape.