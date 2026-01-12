Irregular migration (Back Way): A shared responsibility to protect lives and our future

- Advertisement -

By Kebba Nanko

Irregular migration or Back Way should never be politicised or used as a tool for blame or division. At its core, it is a deeply human issue driven by hope, desperation, misinformation and the natural desire for a better life. As a society, we must respond with empathy, honesty and collective responsibility, recognising that this challenge affects families, communities and the future of our nation.

Every citizen has a role to play in sensitising the population about the real and often tragic dangers of irregular migration. Parents, families, community leaders, religious institutions, politicians, educators and civil society must openly engage young people and provide truthful information about the risks involved. Families, in particular, must be discouraged from financing or encouraging these dangerous journeys across deserts and seas, where countless lives have been lost. No dream, no matter how powerful, is worth the life of a child.

This message is not theoretical—it is deeply personal. On this journey, I lost family members and friends. Those moments were painful, heartbreaking, and unforgettable. Even today, whenever I think about them, it fills me with deep sadness. These are lives that never reached their destination dreams that ended along the way, and families left with permanent wounds. Their stories must serve as a warning and a call to protect others from the same fate.

At the same time, government action is essential. The state must work tirelessly to identify, expose and hold accountable those involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling. These criminal networks profit from false promises and human suffering, recklessly risking the lives of our young people and undermining the very fabric of our next generation. There must be zero tolerance for those who exploit vulnerability for personal gain.

While economic hardship remains a major driver of irregular migration, it is not the only factor. Peer influence, social media pressure, misleading success stories, and the false perception that Europe offers quick wealth or an easy life all contribute to this dangerous decision. Many young people are led to believe there are shortcuts to success, without understanding the full cost.

The reality today is very different. Europe is no longer the easy destination many imagine. Borders are tighter, laws are stricter, opportunities are limited, and life without legal status is often marked by fear, exploitation, detention, homelessness, and deportation. For many, the journey ends not in opportunity, but in suffering, trauma, or death.

Our response must therefore be balanced and humane. Prevention through education, strong law enforcement against traffickers, honest national dialogue, and the creation of real economic and social opportunities at home are all essential. We must restore hope locally by investing in skills training, decent jobs, youth entrepreneurship, and safe and legal migration pathways where possible.

Communities must also be empowered. Survivors and returnees of irregular migration should be supported to share their lived experiences—not to shame others, but to tell the truth and save lives. Religious and traditional leaders must use their moral authority to challenge harmful narratives and reinforce the value of life, dignity, and family unity. Migration should never be a measure of worth, and staying should never be seen as failure.

This is not a fight against dreams; it is a fight against death, exploitation, and false hope.

Wanting a better life is legitimate. Our duty, as families, communities, and a nation, is to ensure that the pursuit of that better life does not cost our young people their lives. Irregular migration is a national concern, a family concern, and a moral concern, and together, through empathy, accountability, and opportunity, we can protect our youth and secure a future built on safety, dignity, and shared prosperity.