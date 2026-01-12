Biggest upset in FA Cup history as sixth-tier Macclesfield stun holders Palace

- Advertisement -

Macclesfield produced the most extraordinary upset in FA Cup history as they humiliated holders Crystal Palace.

It was an afternoon where the number 117 acquired new meaning, and it would be no surprise if members of the Macclesfield squad considered having it as a tattoo. That is because 117 places separate Palace and sixth-tier Macclesfield in the English football pyramid, meaning this was the biggest upset in the history of the competition in terms of league places.

This was also the first occasion that non-League opposition had knocked out the holders of the FA Cup since January 1909, when Palace themselves knocked out Wolverhampton Wanderers – also 117 years ago.

Macclesfield outplayed Palace, who in their last FA Cup tie beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 1-0 to end their 120-year wait for a major trophy.

In an era where status and financial might tend to prevail, last May’s final reminded football of the remarkable feel-good stories the FA Cup produces as Palace etched their name into the history books.

Yet the story of the greatest day in Palace’s history probably inspired their most humbling afternoon on the pitch. Palace’s triumph at Wembley embodied the against-the-odds triumphs the FA Cup can deliver. Macclesfield believed in that possibility – and earned their reward.

Macclesfield set the tempo, lumping the ball forward from kick-off with captain Paul Dawson contesting an aerial battle with Jaydee Canvot, causing a clash of heads which brought an abrupt pause to proceedings. The hosts were up for the fight.

Palace offered little. Christantus Uche rarely got on the end of their hopeless passes in behind. Aimless balls were the hallmark of Palace’s play against the well-drilled home side. Oliver Glasner’s outfit were caught offside more than they troubled Max Dearnley in the Macclesfield goal in the first half.

Macclesfield provided the most substantial threat and their counter-attacks frequently sent warning signs to the Palace defence.

The breakthrough arrived two minutes before the interval after Kaden Rodney conceded a free-kick deep inside the Palace half. Luke Duffy floated his delivery into a crowded penalty area. Marc Guéhi and Canvot both lost track of Dawson, who guided a composed header beyond Walter Benítez. The holders were shell-shocked.

Dawson, with a blood-stained bandage around his head, sprinted towards the corner flag to celebrate in front of the cameras – his comrades followed in procession. Albeit not as bloody as Terry Butcher, he carried the same courage. Palace had yet to register a shot on target when their National League North opposition (they are 14th in the table) took the lead.

Glasner called in the cavalry at the break in an attempt to save their blushes, introducing Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and club-record signing Brennan Johnson. It marked a rare switch away from 3-4-2-1 to a back four for Palace, yet even with extra firepower, Palace failed to make an impression.

Guéhi, the England international and Palace captain, was visibly rattled throughout. Usually the most composed player on the pitch, the ease with which he was often dispossessed encapsulated Palace’s frivolous performance.

The tie was sealed with half an hour remaining. Palace were pinned deep inside their own penalty area, desperately attempting to clear their lines. When the ball finally broke to the edge of the box, a chancy effort was diverted goalwards by Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, who swung his leg and nudged past Benítez.

Yeremy Pino offered a rare glimpse of Palace quality in the 89th minute, curling a magnificent free-kick into the roof of the net.

John Rooney, the Macclesfield manager, is the brother of England legend Wayne, and his side expertly navigated six minutes of stoppage time. One could not have guessed they were a part-time side. They bettered Palace’s physicality and energy levels from the first minute to the last.

Thousands of supporters flocked on to the pitch to mark the greatest upset in FA Cup history, surrounding club captain, academy coach, opening goalscorer and man of the match Dawson – giving him the hero’s reception he earned. Despite the jubilation, those on the pitch and the few remaining in the stands were in disbelief. Not just because they knocked a Premier League side out, but the fashion in which they did it, comfortably beating the holders.

Ahead of kick-off, the public address system repeatedly informed the crowd this was the biggest afternoon in Macclesfield’s history. The players even adorned new tracksuits as they arrived to look sharp for the television cameras. By full time, even that felt like an understatement. Not only because of the magnitude of the achievement, but also the scale of the financial windfall for the phoenix club formed after Macclesfield Town’s liquidation in 2020.

In front of a sell-out crowd, Palace donated their share of the gate receipts to their non-League opponents. Add the television money – with another broadcast almost guaranteed in the fourth round – and £121,500 in prize money. This was a much-deserved, lucrative afternoon for a town that lost its football club five years ago.

There was time to toy with the Palace supporters as the speaker system played their anthem Glad All Over during the carnage of the celebrations.

Palace were dejected. Towards the end, Glasner stood motionless on the touchline, staring at the floor in disbelief. One of the most remarkable FA Cup stories also leaves behind one of the most embarrassing defeats in the competition’s history. Glasner had wanted his team to show why they are the holders. They fell well short.

But this was not about Palace. This was Macclesfield’s unforgettable day.

